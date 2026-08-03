Kyle Chandler on His LANTERNS Hesitation, Aaron Pierre Bond and 'Silver Fox' Label

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Kyle Chandler sat down with Sheinelle Jones and guest co-host Dylan Dreyer on TODAY to discuss his new HBO Max series LANTERNS, revealing that he was initially hesitant about taking the role and describing what the audition process was like for him. He also addressed, with some amusement, being widely regarded as a "silver fox."

Chandler spoke about his friendship with co-star Aaron Pierre, who plays fellow Lantern John Stewart alongside Chandler's Hal Jordan in the series. The two actors lead the production, which also stars Kelly MacDonald and follows an intergalactic murder investigation set in the American heartland.

The conversation also turned to Chandler's earlier career, as he marked the 20th anniversary of FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS and discussed his bond with Connie Britton. The milestone gave Chandler a chance to reflect on a role that remains closely tied to his career even as he takes on a new comic book-based project.

LANTERNS debuted its first teaser earlier this year, with BroadwayWorld previously reporting that the series is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, with Mundy serving as showrunner and James Hawes directing the first two episodes. The show streams on HBO and HBO Max.

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