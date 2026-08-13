Kyle Chandler Talks FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS Reunion and HBO's LANTERNS on KIMMEL

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Kyle Chandler sat down on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE to talk about the 20th anniversary of Friday Night Lights and the prospect of a reunion tied to the milestone. The conversation also covered his new role on HBO's Lanterns, giving viewers a look at his latest television project alongside the retrospective talk about his earlier series.

Chandler used part of the appearance to discuss life away from set, describing his time living in Texas and his enthusiasm for barbecue. He also touched on a recent cover feature in Men's Journal, adding a personal note to a conversation that mixed career milestones with lifestyle detail.

The actor also recounted a motorcycle trip he took with strangers, a story that gave the interview an unscripted, personal turn beyond the usual promotional stops. That anecdote sat alongside his comments on Friday Night Lights and his new work on Lanterns, rounding out a wide-ranging chat that spanned both his past and current projects.

Chandler's mention of Lanterns places him in the world of HBO's series, which has also brought other cast members to Jimmy Kimmel LIVE recently, including Aaron Pierre's appearance discussing his role as John Stewart in the same series.

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