Photos: BEWARE BOIÚNA Premieres at Fantastic Fest with Director and Cast
Director Mike P. Nelson and cast members Kiana Madeira and Jessica Rothe attended the world premiere screening at Alamo Drafthouse Theater.
BEWARE BOIÚNA held its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, with director Mike P. Nelson and cast members Kiana Madeira and Jessica Rothe attending the screening at the Alamo Drafthouse Theater in Austin, TX.
BEWARE BOIÚNA SLITHERS INTO OPENING NIGHT AT FANTASTIC FEST
Talent, filmmakers, and festival attendees were greeted at the Alamo Drafthouse Theater by a giant snake mouth entrance, inviting guests into Boiúna's domain.
Following the screening, talent and filmmakers participated in a Q+A hosted by Fantastic Fest Director of Programming, Annick Mahnert.
BEWARE BOIÚNA is set to arrive in theaters on October 2, 2026.
About the Film
Genre: Suspense, Horror
Rating: R for bloody violent content, some grisly images, and language
Runtime: 104 minutes
U.S. Release Date: October 2, 2026
Directed by: Mike P. Nelson
Screenplay by: Alan McElroy
Story by: Tony Giglio and Alan McElroy
Produced by: Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer
Cast: Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green
Synopsis: Deep in the Amazon, a medical mission spirals into a fight for survival when Boiúna, a colossal ancient predator, awakens to reclaim her domain. In the jungle where nature holds absolute power, she decides who lives and who dies.
Lionsgate presents, a Constantin Film/JB Pictures production, in association with North.Five.Six.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...