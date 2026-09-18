Photos: BEWARE BOIÚNA Premieres at Fantastic Fest with Director and Cast

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BEWARE BOIÚNA held its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, with director Mike P. Nelson and cast members Kiana Madeira and Jessica Rothe attending the screening at the Alamo Drafthouse Theater in Austin, TX.



BEWARE BOIÚNA SLITHERS INTO OPENING NIGHT AT FANTASTIC FEST









Talent, filmmakers, and festival attendees were greeted at the Alamo Drafthouse Theater by a giant snake mouth entrance, inviting guests into Boiúna's domain.

Following the screening, talent and filmmakers participated in a Q+A hosted by Fantastic Fest Director of Programming, Annick Mahnert.

BEWARE BOIÚNA is set to arrive in theaters on October 2, 2026.

About the Film

Genre: Suspense, Horror

Rating: R for bloody violent content, some grisly images, and language

Runtime: 104 minutes

U.S. Release Date: October 2, 2026

Directed by: Mike P. Nelson

Screenplay by: Alan McElroy

Story by: Tony Giglio and Alan McElroy

Produced by: Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer

Cast: Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green

Synopsis: Deep in the Amazon, a medical mission spirals into a fight for survival when Boiúna, a colossal ancient predator, awakens to reclaim her domain. In the jungle where nature holds absolute power, she decides who lives and who dies.

Lionsgate presents, a Constantin Film/JB Pictures production, in association with North.Five.Six.

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