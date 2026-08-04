Photos: BEWARE BOIÚNA First Look Images Released Ahead of Theatrical Release

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Lionsgate has released first look images from BEWARE BOIÚNA, a horror film set to arrive in theaters. The story follows a medical mission in the Amazon that turns into a fight for survival after Boiúna, a massive ancient predator, awakens to defend her territory. The film stars Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green.







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