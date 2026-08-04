Photos: BEWARE BOIÚNA First Look Images Released Ahead of Theatrical Release
Mike P. Nelson directs the horror film from a screenplay by Alan McElroy.
By: Joshua Wright
Lionsgate has released first look images from BEWARE BOIÚNA, a horror film set to arrive in theaters. The story follows a medical mission in the Amazon that turns into a fight for survival after Boiúna, a massive ancient predator, awakens to defend her territory. The film stars Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green.