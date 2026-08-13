BEWARE BOIÚNA Releases New Poster and Trailer Ahead of Theatrical Debut

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Lionsgate has released a new poster and trailer for BEWARE BOIÚNA, a horror film following a medical mission in the Amazon that becomes a fight for survival after Boiúna, a massive ancient predator, awakens to defend her territory. The film stars Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green and is set to arrive in theaters.

BEWARE BOIÚNA is only in theaters October 2, 2026.

Film Details

Directed by: Mike P. Nelson

Screenplay by: Alan McElroy

Story by: Tony Giglio and Alan McElroy

Produced by: Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer

Cast: Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green

Genre: Suspense, Horror

Runtime: 104 minutes

U.S. Release Date: October 2, 2026

Synopsis

Deep in the Amazon, a medical mission spirals into a fight for survival when Boiúna, a colossal ancient predator, awakens to reclaim her domain. In the jungle where nature holds absolute power, she decides who lives and who dies.

Mike P. Nelson directs BEWARE BOIÚNA from a screenplay by Alan McElroy, based on a story by Tony Giglio and McElroy. The film is produced by Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer. First look images from the film were previously released ahead of its theatrical run.

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