BEWARE BOIÚNA Releases New Poster and Trailer Ahead of Theatrical Debut
Mike P. Nelson directs the horror film, written by Alan McElroy from a story by Tony Giglio and McElroy.
Lionsgate has released a new poster and trailer for BEWARE BOIÚNA, a horror film following a medical mission in the Amazon that becomes a fight for survival after Boiúna, a massive ancient predator, awakens to defend her territory. The film stars Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green and is set to arrive in theaters.
BEWARE BOIÚNA is only in theaters October 2, 2026.
Film Details
Directed by: Mike P. Nelson
Screenplay by: Alan McElroy
Story by: Tony Giglio and Alan McElroy
Produced by: Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer
Cast: Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green
Genre: Suspense, Horror
Runtime: 104 minutes
U.S. Release Date: October 2, 2026
Synopsis
Deep in the Amazon, a medical mission spirals into a fight for survival when Boiúna, a colossal ancient predator, awakens to reclaim her domain. In the jungle where nature holds absolute power, she decides who lives and who dies.
Mike P. Nelson directs BEWARE BOIÚNA from a screenplay by Alan McElroy, based on a story by Tony Giglio and McElroy. The film is produced by Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer. First look images from the film were previously released ahead of its theatrical run.