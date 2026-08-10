THE STICKS Sets Netflix Premiere, Adds Scott Bakula and Cast

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Netflix has announced the official title and additional cast members for its upcoming drama series THE STICKS, formerly known as Untitled Hockey Project. Scott Bakula, Logan Marshall-Green, Alex MacIsaac and others will join the cast of the series, which is created by Nick Naveda and produced alongside Bridget Bedard and 21 Laps. THE STICKS is set to premiere in 2027.

Series Regulars

Scott Bakula (Quantum Leap, American Beauty, The Baker's Wife) plays Coach Brody Hansen.

Logan Marshall-Green (Marshals, The Odyssey) plays Coach Sully.

Alex MacIsaac (The Social Reckoning, When Calls The Heart, Hollywood Arts) plays Emma Boone.

Recurring

Bryan Greenberg (Suits LA, Emily in Paris, How to Make It in America) plays Cliff Barnes.

Chelsea Field (NCIS: New Orleans, The Last Boy Scout) plays Alice Hansen.

Patrick Gallagher (Big Sky, Night at the Museum) plays Principal Montgomery.

Alison Araya (Peacemaker, Riverdale, Family Law) plays Joan Garcia.

Aman Smardon (Allegiance) plays Kai Becker.

Krista Bridges (Narc, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) plays Frankie Ryder.

Ben Cotton (Trinity, The Night Agent, Resident Alien) plays Mr. Marchbanks.

The newly announced cast join Michelle Monaghan (as Harper Sullivan), Emilie Bierre (as Riley Sullivan), Shai Chase (as Henry Sullivan), Josh MacQueen (as Rhett Nelson), Costa D'Angelo (as Owen Boone), Carter Shimp (as Austin Ryder), Ethan Holder (as Cooper Cunningham), Isaac Arellanes (as Manny Rodriguez), Chloe Avakian (as Izzy Miller), Caleb Baumann (as Elu), River Codack (as Tyler Walker), Angus Albinati (as Jack McGrath) and Callum Orchison (as Derek Marchbanks).

About The Sticks

Logline: After tragedy shatters a small Minnesota hockey town, a grieving wife steps behind the bench of the team her husband built, guiding a found family of wounded young athletes through a season of loss, love, and rivalry that will decide whether South Dorothy has anything left to believe in, and who will lead it into its next chapter.

Format: 8 Episodes

Creator/Executive Producer: Nick Naveda

Showrunner/Executive Producer: Bridget Bedard

Executive Producers: Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Robert Atwood for 21 Laps

Executive Producer/Director: Trey Edward Shults (101, 102)

Cast: Michelle Monaghan, Emilie Bierre, Shai Chase, Josh Macqueen, Costa D'Angelo, Carter Shimp, Ethan Holder, Scott Bakula, Logan Marshall-Green, Alex MacIsaac, Bryan Greenberg, Chelsea Field, Isaac Arellanes, Chloe Avakian, Caleb Baumann, River Codack, Angus Albinati, Callum Orchison, Patrick Gallagher, Alison Araya, Aman Smardon, Krista Bridges, Ben Cotton

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