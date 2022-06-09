Photo: HBO Releases New Image From Drama Series THE LAST OF US

During today's Summer Game Fest, Neil Druckmann, Co-President of Naughty Dog and Co-Creator, Executive Producer, Writer, and Director of the HBO's THE LAST OF US, released a new image from the forthcoming drama series featuring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

Druckmann was joined onstage by Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who voiced Ellie and Joel in "The Last of Us" and "The Last of Us Part II" video games. Johnson and Baker announced that they will appear in HBO's THE LAST OF US series playing characters different from those they voiced in the games.

Johnson and Baker join previously announced cast members Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Jeffrey Pierce, and Anna Torv.

Based on the critically acclaimed video game "The Last of Us," developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation® platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin serve as Co-Creators, Executive Producers, Writers and Directors. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam are Executive Producers. Kantemir Balagov, Jasmila Žbanić, Ali Abbasi, Peter Hoar, Jeremy Webb, and Liza Johnson are Directors. THE LAST OF US is a co-production With Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog produce.

Ashley Johnson is represented by Innovative Artists and Anonymous Content. Troy Baker is represented by DPN Talent.