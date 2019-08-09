Photo Flash: THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Heads to Miami in First Look Photo

Amazon has released a first look at the third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which features Midge and Susie in Miami! See the photo below!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Executive Producer Daniel Palladino, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, follows a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she's ever wanted - the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent - one that changes her life forever.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan, Golden Globe winner and three-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of eight Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series - Comedy, five Critics' Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

The series recently earned 20 Emmy nominations for its second season including Outstanding Comedy series, two nominations for Outstanding Directing as well as nominations for Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and two nominations for Supporting Actress.





