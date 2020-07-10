Photo Flash: First Look at Upcoming Drama MARFA Starring Tony Todd

Article Pixel Jul. 10, 2020  

Writer-director Andy Stapp's Marfa follows four lifelong friends who decide to veer off the road and venture into a small West Texas town known as Marfa.

The cast includes Tony Toddy (Candyman, Final Destination 5) , Stelio Savante (Running For Grace, No Postage Necessary), Brittany Jo Alvarado, Kyle Colton, Marcus Jahn, Tracy Perez (East Los High, Charlie Says), Richard Riehle (The Man From Earth, Casino), Neil Sandilands (The Flash, Hap and Leonard), Kimberley Christann Pember, Lisa Roumain (Westworld, Avatar), Scot Scurlock, and Sasha Thurston. Stapp is making his directorial debut from his own script and is also executive producing. Producers are Stelio Savante and Starla Christian.

Marfa is currently in the final stages of post production and is scheduled for a late 2020 release.

Photo Flash: First Look at Upcoming Drama MARFA Starring Tony Todd

Photo Flash: First Look at Upcoming Drama MARFA Starring Tony Todd

Photo Flash: First Look at Upcoming Drama MARFA Starring Tony Todd

Photo Flash: First Look at Upcoming Drama MARFA Starring Tony Todd

Photo Flash: First Look at Upcoming Drama MARFA Starring Tony Todd

Photo Flash: First Look at Upcoming Drama MARFA Starring Tony Todd


Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!
  • Watch Audra McDonald & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
  • QUIZ: Attend the Winter's Ball to Find Out Which Hamilton Star Will Be Your Date!
  • Weston Art Gallery at The Aronoff Center Reopens on Thursday, July 9