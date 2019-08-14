Photo Flash: First Look at Sacha Baron Cohen in THE SPY

Netflix has released a first look at THE SPY starring Sacha Baron Cohen. THE SPY is inspired by the real-life story of former Mossad agent, Eli Cohen, who successfully goes undercover in Syria in the early 1960s. Cohen becomes close enough to ambitious military leaders and their rich friends to earn a game-changing level of trust about Syria's biggest anti-Israel secret initiatives.

See the first look photos below!

The series stars, Emmy-nominated Sacha Baron Cohen (Who is America?) as Eli Cohen, a man who wants nothing more than to be of service to his country, but he does his job so well that he finds it hard to strip off his double identity. Noah Emmerich (The Americans) plays Dan Peleg, Eli's Mossad handler who tires to ease his own guilt over the sacrifices Eli makes, Hadar Ratzon Rotem (Homeland) portrays Eli's wife, Nadia, who is left to raise their family on her own and knows something isn't right about her husband's government job, and Waleed Zuaiter (Colony) plays Amin Al-Hafz, a military officer who thinks he's found the perfect ally in the undercover Cohen. THE SPY is written and directed by Emmy-winner Gideon Raff (Prisoners of War, Homeland and Tyrant) and Légende Films. The series is produced by Alain Goldman (La Vie en Rose).The limited series features 6x60-minute episodes.





