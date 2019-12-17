Photo Flash: DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE Airs Wednesday, December 25

Disney's annual Christmas celebration airs Christmas morning on ABC hosted by artist Matthew Morrison, singer-songwriter and TV host Emma Bunton, and TV host Jesse Palmer. Joining as co- hosts are ABC's "black-ish" star Marsai Martin with Hollywood Records Artist and Disney's "The Lion King" star JD McCrary, who voiced young Simba in the live-action film. Presented from Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California, the show features the Christmas Day Parade down Main Street U.S.A., heartwarming stories and amazing celebrity performances.

Among the exclusive Disney Parks sneak peeks planned for this special are Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida on March 4, 2020 and Disneyland Park in California in 2022, plus Avengers Campus coming to Disney California Adventure Park in California in 2020. Viewers will also get a special look at "the most magical flight on earth": the newly opened Disney Skyliner gondola system, connecting Walt Disney World Resort guests to two Disney theme parks and four resorts, including the new Disney's Riviera Resort, open now.

Musical performances include the following:

Seventeen-time GRAMMY Award-winning Sting performs "Soul Cake" off his platinum- selling album "If On A Winter's Night..." from Walt Disney World Resort.

Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning reggae star Shaggy sings his new Caribbean-flavored original song "Christmas with Friends" from Walt Disney World Resort

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix performs "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" from Walt Disney World Resort.

Singers Ingrid Michaelson and Grace VanderWaal sing "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" from Disneyland Resort.

GRAMMY Award-winning rock band Portugal. The Man performs "White Christmas" and "Feel it Still" from Disneyland Resort.

International pop star Ally Brooke performs "Christmas Through Your Eyes" from Walt Disney World Resort.

The cast of the new Disney+ original "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" performs a high-energy medley from Disneyland Resort.

Photo Credit: Abigail Nilsson, Steven Diaz, Image Group LA





