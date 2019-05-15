Photo Flash: AMC Releases First Look at PREACHER Season Four

AMC has released three first-look images from the upcoming fourth and final season of "Preacher," premiering Sunday, August 4 at 9pm ET.



"Preacher" stars Dominic Cooper, Academy Award® nominee Ruth Negga and Joseph Gilgun, along with series regulars Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, and Noah Taylor. As the series inches closer to the finale, God's endgame for the universe begins to click into place. Trapped between heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons, and all-out nuclear war, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy make their bloody way to the Most High. Whether they can reach God in time - or whether all this carnage is part of His divine plan - will soon be revealed as "Preacher" barrels towards the end of the world.

The Sony Pictures Television-AMC Studios co-production is developed for television by executive producer and showrunner Sam Catlin and executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Photo Credit: Lachlan Moore/AMC/Sony Pictures Television





