Photo: First Poster for A COMPLETE UNKNOWN With Timothée Chalamet

Searchlight Pictures has just released the first teaser poster for A Complete Unknown, the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet.

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, the film follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. The movie is directed by James Mangold (Walk the Line, Ford V. Ferrari) from a screenplay co-written with Jay Cocks.

In addition to Chalamet, the cast includes Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Scoot McNair, and Broadway performer Norbert Leo Butz (Tony Winner for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Catch Me If You Can). It is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records, making him one of the best-selling musicians ever. He has received ten Grammy Awards, has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Notable songs include "Like a Rolling Stone," "Mr. Tambourine Man," and "Just Like a Woman." Take a look at the new poster below.

Photo credit: Macall Polay/Searchlight Pictures

Comments