'Perishing Piano, Mesmerizing Minds, And A Little Red Ball' Are Up Next On MASTERS OF ILLUSION

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Nine of their sixth anniversary season on The CW with an original 30-minute episode airing on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 8:00 p.m./7:00 p.m. Central. MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 40 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers.



This week's episode will include:

"MASTERS OF ILLUSION" - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET)

"Perishing Piano, Mesmerizing Minds, and a Little Red Ball" Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSIONÒ features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Jarrett & Raja (Magic Pianist), Jeki Yoo (Follow the Little Red Ball), Ed Alonzo (Destined Prediction), Titou (Great Minds Think Alike), Jason Andrews (Cards and Candy), The Evasons (Mind the Money!), Douglas "Lefty" Leferovich (The Cut Deck) and Murray SawChuck (Milk Does a Body Good). (#609) Original airdate 8/9/2019.



To view performance highlights of this episode, please visit: https://vimeo.com/349782670/0107b283e8



Please note, the television show, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be preempted on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. in several U.S. cities due to sporting events. As a result, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be broadcast instead in Atlanta, GA on WUPA on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 p.m., in Pittsburgh, PA on WPCW on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m., in Indianapolis, IN on WISH on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m., in Mobile, AL on WFNA Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m., in Roanoke, VA on WWCW on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., in Charleston, SC on WQCW on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 11:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m., in Huntsville, AL on WHDF on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. and in Rochester-Mason, MN on KTTC on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.



Dean Cain, host of Masters of Illusion, is an actor, producer and writer. Cain also appears in the hit CW series, "Supergirl," in which he plays the role of Supergirl's adoptive father, Jeremiah Danvers. Later this year, in October 2019, Cain will serve as Co-Chair, along with Montel Williams, of the Inaugural Impact Humanity Television and Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia. Dean Cain has also collaborated with Montel Williams on several other projects, including, executive producing the upcoming documentary film, "Hate Among Us," also with Montel Williams, as well as the critically acclaimed documentary film, "Architects of Denial." Recent film credits as an actor include "Gosnell" and "Angry Men." His breakthrough performance as an actor was in the dual roles of Superman/Clark Kent in the television series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."



The roster of award-winning magicians from around the world appearing in Season Five of MASTERS OF ILLUSION is a virtual who's who in the field of magic.

Alexandra Duvivier (Paris, France) https://www.alexandraduvivier.com/ https://www.facebook.com/alexandra.duvivier.1

Andi Gladwin (Gloucester, UK) www.illusionist.co.uk, .@WhoIsAndi

Anna DeGuzman (Hollywood, CA) Instagram: .@annadeguzman, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itsAnnaD/

Bill Cook (Chicago, IL) www.billcookmagic.com, .@billcookmagic

Billy Kidd (London, UK) www.billykiddshow.com, .@billykiddshow

Chipper Lowell (Fullerton, CA) www.chipperlowellexperience.com, .@chipperlowell

Chris Funk (The Wonderist) (Chilliwack, British Columbia) www.chrisfunkmagic.com, .@chrisfunkmagic, https://plus.google.com/+chrisfunkmagician-thewonderist

Chris Korn (Venice Beach, CA) www.chriskorn.com, .@kornkeezie

Dan Sperry (Las Vegas, CA) http://dansperry.com , Facebook: http://facebook.com/dansperryofficial , Instagram: http://instagram.com/dansperry

Facebook: Instagram: Douglas "Lefty" Leferovich (Las Vegas, NV) https://douglasleferovich.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DouglasLeftyLeferovich/ , YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/douglasleferovich

Facebook: YouTube: Ed Alonzo (The Misfit of Magic) (Toluca Lake, CA) www.edalonzo.com, .@edalonzomagic

Eric Buss (Los Angeles, CA) https://ericbuss.com/

Eric Jones (Philadelphia, PA) www.ericjonesmagic.com, https://www.facebook.com/ericjonesprestidigitator

Francis Menotti (Philadelphia, PA) http://francismenotti.com/ https://www.facebook.com/francis.menotti

George Iglesias (Lima, Peru) www.MagoGeorge.com, .@MagoGeorgeOf

Greg Frewin (Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada) www.gregfrewintheatre.com, .@GF_Theatre

Greg Gleason (Las Vegas, NV) www.gleasonmagic.com, #GregGleason

Jarol Martin (Las Vegas, NV) https://www.facebook.com/jarolmagic/

Jarrett & Raja (Jarrett Parker and Raja Rahman from Las Vegas, NV) www.jarrettandraja.com, .@jarrettandraja

Jason Andrews (Las Vegas, NV) www.jasonandrewsmagic.com, Instagram: .@ImJasonAndrews, Facebook: https://facebook.com/ImJasonAndrews

Jeki Yoo (South Korea and North Hollywood, CA) www.jekiyoo.com, http://www.instgram.com/jekiyoo http://www.facebook.com/jekiyoomagic

Jibrizy (Chicago, IL) www.jibrizy.com, .@jibrizy

Joel Meyers (Brooklyn, NY) www.meyersmagic.com, .@joelmeyersmagic

Jonathan Pendragon (Londonderry, Vermont) http://www.jonathanpendragon.com/

Joseph Gabriel (Las Vegas, NV) www.gabrielmagic.com

Joshua Jay (New York, NY) www.joshuajay.com, .@joshuajaymagic

Miss Katalin (Las Vegas, NV) https://misskatalin.com https://www.instagram.com/misskatalin/ https://www.facebook.com/missKatalin/ https://www.youtube.com/misskatalin

Matt Marcy (Los Angeles, CA) https://www.mattmarcy.com/

Michael Turco (Wayne, NJ) http://turcomagic.com/

Murray SawChuck (Las Vegas, NV) www.murraymagic.com, .@MurraySawChuck, www.facebook.com/MurrayFanPage

Naathan Phan (Las Vegas, NV and Orange, CA) www.magicasianman.com, .@naathanphan

Rick Smith Jr. (Cleveland, OH) https://www.facebook.com/RickSmithJrpage/

Shaun Jay (Raleigh, NC) http://shaunjaymagic.com/ http://facebook.com/shaunjaymagicofficial http://instagram.com/shaunjaymagic

Shoot Ogawa (Tokyo, Japan and Los Angeles, CA) http://www.holyshoot.com

Spidey (Montreal, Canada) www.spideymagic.com, .@spideyhypnosis

Steven Brundage (Las Vegas, NV) https://www.stevenbrundagemagic.com/ https://www.facebook.com/brundagemagic https://www.instagram.com/brundagemagic/

Tetro (Los Angeles, CA) https://tetromagic.com/ , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tetromagic/ , Twitter: https://twitter.com/tetro , Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tetromagic/

Facebook: Twitter: Instagram: The Evasons (Jeff and Tessa Evason) (Annapolis, MD) http://www.theevasons.com , https://www.facebook.com/TheEvasons https://twitter.com/TheEvasons https://www.instagram.com/mentalistduo/

Titou (Baptiste Molard) (Paris, France and Las Vegas, NV) http://titoumagic.com https://www.facebook.com/TheMagicOfTitou https://www.instgram.com/titoumagician/

Tommy Wind (Las Vegas, NV) www.tommywindmagic.com, .@tommywind





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You