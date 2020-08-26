Performers Announced for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards

Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, and more will perform.

CBS, Academy of Country Music® and dick clark productions today announced Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi as performers for the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™, a night of heart and hits live from Nashville. Hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, the 55th ACM Awards® will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream on demand on CBS All Access.

For the first time in the show's history, the 55th ACM Awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic Country Music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. Artists at the Ryman include Kelsea Ballerini performing "Hole in the Bottle," Gabby Barrett performing her No. 1 hit "I Hope," Maren Morris, this year's most nominated female artist, performing "To Hell & Back," Old Dominion, this year's most nominated group, performing a special medley of their No. 1 hits, and Thomas Rhett, this year's most nominated male artist, featuring Jon Pardi, performing their No. 1 hit "Beer Can't Fix."

Artists at The Bluebird Cafe include Jimmie Allen performing his No.1 hit "Make Me Want To," Luke Combs performing "Better Together," Miranda Lambert featuring songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick performing the smash hit "Bluebird," and Tim McGraw performing his recently released single "I Called Mama." Additional acts and presenters, including artists performing from the Grand Ole Opry House, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Previously announced performers include newly crowned ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Riley Green and ACM New Female Artist of the Year winner Tenille Townes. Both will perform from the Ryman. For more information, visit ACMcountry.com . You can also like Academy of Country Music on Facebook , follow on Twitter at @ACMawards , follow on Instagram at @ACMawards and sign up for the FREE ACM A-List for more immediate updates.

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards™ is dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in the Country Music industry. The show is produced for television by dick clark productions and will broadcast LIVE on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access . R.A. Clark, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn are executive producers. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.

View More TV Stories Related Articles