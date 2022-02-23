Peacock Launches Weekly True Crime Destination With New Content to Drop Every Tuesday

Building on a robust slate of true crime content and stories that have captivated a cultural conversation, starting in March, true crime fans will have new content to stream every Tuesday on Peacock including a killer lineup of all new original docuseries.

The True Crime collection will feature upcoming Peacock originals including PERFECT WORLD: A DEADLY GAME, PREACHING EVIL: A WIFE ON THE RUN WITH WARREN JEFFS and SINS OF THE AMISH as well as series from NBC Entertainment and Oxygen that will have fans on the edge of their seats.

These upcoming series are in addition to Peacock's rapidly growing slate of true crime content including originals as well as films and series from across the NBCUniversal portfolio including The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media, Epstein's Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, Oxygen's Snapped, The Case of Caylee Anthony, The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway, Killer Couples, Aaron Hernandez Uncovered, Buried in the Backyard, Murdered and Missing in Montana, CNBC's AMERICAN GREED and more. Additionally, Peacock is the home of the largest Dateline streaming library with hundreds of hours available to stream at any time on the Dateline 24/7 channel.

PERFECT WORLD: A DEADLY GAME

What if the video game you played suddenly became real life? And you were up against the clock to stop a killer before he strikes again? That is the premise of the Peacock original docuseries PERFECT WORLD: A DEADLY GAME premiering March 8.

The two-part docuseries takes viewers inside the world of gaming as a group of friends are alerted to what appears to be a real-life murder. For the next 18 hours they are on THE HUNT to find out the real identity and location of one of their closest friends who claims to have killed his family and to put an end to his killing spree.

PREACHING EVIL: A WIFE ON THE RUN WITH WARREN JEFFS

PREACHING EVIL: A WIFE ON THE RUN WITH WARREN JEFFS is an eye-opening docuseries that tells the story of polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs through the lens of his favorite wife Naomi Jessop. The 4-episode series gives a unique perspective into one of the most notorious cults featuring an exclusive interview with Jessop, who was Jeffs' personal scribe and was by his side for every step of his dramatic rise to power and his fall from grace.

The series features interviews with Jeffs' former wife Vicki Thompson and their children Wendell and Sarah, members of law enforcement who were instrumental in the raid on the Zion Ranch and the lawyers involved in Jeffs' sentencing. PREACHING EVIL: A WIFE ON THE RUN WITH WARREN JEFFS premieres this spring.

SINS OF THE AMISH

Viewers will be immersed into the world of the Amish in this two-part series that pulls back the curtain on this private community and reveals a dark and harrowing scandal that has been covered up for generations. SINS OF THE AMISH exposes the plague of sex abuse in the Amish community and the broken criminal justice system that has failed to protect the victims.

The series profiles survivors as they bravely tell their deeply personal stories for the first time. Viewers will be transported to the corrupt reality these victims experienced through these firsthand accounts. SINS OF THE AMISH premieres this spring.

Watch the A Perfect World trailer here: