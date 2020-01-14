Peabody Awards Ceremony To Move To Los Angeles

Peabody today announced that its annual ceremony, the Peabody Awards, will be held for the first time in Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Peabody Awards honor the most intelligent, powerful and moving stories told in broadcasting and digital media. These stories-from entertainment to documentary to news programming-shape our thinking and understanding of the world in which we live. Peabody celebrates unique and diverse voices, from notable filmmakers and intrepid journalists to fearless comedians and innovative creators. The program is based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

"As the country struggles to find its footing in challenging times, the power of media narratives becomes paramount. Peabody provides a much-needed role as curator of the best stories that should be watched and heard, especially as the media landscape continues to evolve and becomes even more crowded with content and distribution platforms," said Jeffrey Jones, Executive Director of Peabody. "Moving the ceremony to Los Angeles reflects the evolution of Peabody's commitment to celebrating the meaningful and significant narratives about pressing social issues, right in the world's capital of content creation."

For 80 years, Peabody has been a beacon for shining a light on emerging voices, diversity, and social issues across broadcast and digital media. Independent of marketing or lobbying, of celebrity sway or public popularity, Peabody Award winners and nominees are an exclusive group who transcend commerce and rise to the level of art, creating compelling narratives that tackle today's issues with depth, complexity, and empathy.

Nominees for Peabody Awards will be announced in April, with the winners revealed in May. All nominees must receive a unanimous vote by the jurors; 60 nominees are selected, 30 of which will be honored with a Peabody Award at the ceremony in June in Los Angeles.

For more information, please visit www.peabodyawards.com.





