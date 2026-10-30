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Paul Bettany Reveals He Blew Out His Eye Acting Too Hard

The actor also talked about his history working with Robert Downey Jr. and busking on the street as a young performer.

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Paul Bettany talked about his new Disney+ series VisionQuest during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, along with an on-set mishap that left him dealing with an injured eye after what he described as acting too hard. The conversation with host Jimmy Kimmel also turned to Bettany's path to becoming an American citizen.

Bettany used part of the segment to reflect on his early years working, including a stint playing guitar on the street alongside a performer known as Barry the Bat. He also discussed his history of working with Robert Downey Jr. across their shared film projects, giving Kimmel's audience a look back at that collaboration.

The appearance also touched on lighter personal topics, including Bettany's admiration for Christopher Lloyd and Back to the Future, along with a gripe he aired about Halloween. He recalled his first regular job as part of the wide-ranging conversation.

Bettany closed out the segment by detailing the process of becoming a U.S. citizen, a milestone he discussed alongside the practical and personal details of his new series VisionQuest, which is set to stream on Disney+.

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