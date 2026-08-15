Photos: VISIONQUEST Trailer From Marvel Television Debuts at D23

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Marvel Television revealed the first trailer and poster for VISIONQUEST during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, offering fans an early look at the series set to premiere exclusively on Disney+. Paul Bettany, reprising his role as Vision, and James Spader, returning as Ultron, appeared onstage alongside Marvel Studios president and executive producer Kevin Feige to present the footage.







Marvel Television's 'VisionQuest,' an all-new original series coming exclusively to Disney+ October 14, concludes the epic trilogy that began with 2021's groundbreaking, award-winning 'WandaVision' and 2024's acclaimed 'Agatha All Along.' The Vision himself, Paul Bettany, and Ultron, James Spader, joined executive producer and president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige on the stage of the Honda Center in Anaheim at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event moments ago, where they teased fans with a first look at the trailer and poster for the upcoming series.

Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision's son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he's to survive.

'VisionQuest' stars Paul Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T'Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, with Emily Hampshire and James D'Arcy. The series is directed by Christopher J. Byrne, Gandja Monteiro, Vincenzo Natali, Terry Matalas, and written by Terry Matalas, Cindy Appel, Christopher Monfette, Nicole Falsetti, and Matthew Okumura. 'VisionQuest' is created for television by Terry Matalas, based on the Marvel Comics. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, Terry Matalas, Jac Schaeffer, and Christopher J. Byrne, and the producer is Roopesh Parekh.

Fans can stream every Marvel Television series alongside their favorite films from across the MCU in the 'Marvel' Collection on Disney+.

VISIONQUEST concludes the trilogy that began with WANDAVISION and continued with AGATHA ALL ALONG, and will stream as part of the Marvel Collection on Disney+ alongside other Marvel Television series and films from across the MCU.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...