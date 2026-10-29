 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Jamie Lee Curtis and Fallon Recreate Theranos Documentary Scene

The bit follows the Elizabeth Holmes documentary drawing wide attention in pop culture.

By:


Jamie Lee Curtis stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to reenact a moment from the documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes with host Jimmy Fallon. The two took on an exchange involving Nathan Fielder and Holmes, restaging the tense interaction for the segment titled 'You Can See Everything.'

The bit arrives as the Elizabeth Holmes documentary has drawn significant attention at the box office and in pop culture conversation. Curtis has made multiple recent stops on the program, including a cold open sketch that shared the same 'You Can See Everything' title, in which she worked to convince Fallon she was being truthful.

During that earlier cold open appearance, Curtis and Fallon were placed in a scripted scenario built around a tense exchange rather than a traditional sit-down. Curtis has also appeared on the show for a game segment, facing off against Fallon in Hey Robot, a word-guessing game played against a smart speaker, before discussing the origins of the Halloween theme song and her series Newlyweds in a separate interview segment.

More on that prior cold open can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage, Jamie Lee Curtis Insists to Jimmy Fallon She's Not Lying.

Recent Articles
Jamie Lee Curtis Insists to Jimmy Fallon She's Not Lying
Jamie Lee Curtis Insists to Jimmy Fallon She's Not Lying
10/29/2026
Jamie Lee Curtis Plays HEY ROBOT, Talks Halloween Theme and Newlyweds
Jamie Lee Curtis Plays HEY ROBOT, Talks Halloween Theme and Newlyweds
10/29/2026
Angèle Performs LOVE TRIANGLE on Fallon
Angèle Performs LOVE TRIANGLE on Fallon
10/29/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts