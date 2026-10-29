Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Fallon Recreate Theranos Documentary Scene
The bit follows the Elizabeth Holmes documentary drawing wide attention in pop culture.
Jamie Lee Curtis stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to reenact a moment from the documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes with host Jimmy Fallon. The two took on an exchange involving Nathan Fielder and Holmes, restaging the tense interaction for the segment titled 'You Can See Everything.'
The bit arrives as the Elizabeth Holmes documentary has drawn significant attention at the box office and in pop culture conversation. Curtis has made multiple recent stops on the program, including a cold open sketch that shared the same 'You Can See Everything' title, in which she worked to convince Fallon she was being truthful.
During that earlier cold open appearance, Curtis and Fallon were placed in a scripted scenario built around a tense exchange rather than a traditional sit-down. Curtis has also appeared on the show for a game segment, facing off against Fallon in Hey Robot, a word-guessing game played against a smart speaker, before discussing the origins of the Halloween theme song and her series Newlyweds in a separate interview segment.
More on that prior cold open can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage, Jamie Lee Curtis Insists to Jimmy Fallon She's Not Lying.
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