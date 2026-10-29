James Gunn Rules on THE SUICIDE SQUAD's DCU Canon Status

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James Gunn tackled the question of where THE SUICIDE SQUAD fits in the DC universe during a special episode of The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast, joined by co-stars Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee. The one-off episode, presented by DC Studios, walks through the differences between the DCEU, the current DCU, and Elseworlds before applying that framework to Gunn's own film.

Gunn wrote and directed THE SUICIDE SQUAD and now serves as co-head of DC Studios. Holland played Emilia Harcourt in the film, while Agee played John Economos and voiced King Shark. The trio answered fan questions submitted through the DC Discord covering characters including Captain Boomerang, Rick Flag, Amanda Waller, Weasel, Mongal, The Detachable Kid, Flo Crawley, Bloodsport and Harley Quinn, discussing how choices made for those characters factor into the canon debate.

The conversation also traced how some characters have continued beyond the film, noting that Peacemaker has since received his own series and Weasel has joined Creature Commandos. The episode included video messages from cast members not present for the taping: John Cena shared memories from filming, including a beach set built in Atlanta, and David Dastmalchian sent a message recalling his time playing Polka-Dot Man.

Gunn, Holland and Agee delivered what the episode frames as a final verdict on the canon question after working through the full roster of Task Force X characters, backed by a studio set filled with props from the film. Prior coverage detailed the setup for the special episode before it was recorded.

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