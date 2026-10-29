LL Cool J Talks NCIS Filming In NYC And First Vegas Residency

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







LL Cool J sat down with THE VIEW to discuss filming NCIS on the streets of New York City and preparing for his first Las Vegas residency, giving the daytime panel a look at how he is juggling the two projects at once.

The conversation centered on the logistics of shooting NCIS on location around New York, with LL Cool J describing what it has been like to film in the city rather than on a soundstage. He also spoke about stepping into live performance in a sustained way for the first time with a residency in Las Vegas, a format that differs from both his television work and his past touring schedule.

Much of the appearance focused on how LL Cool J is approaching the residency as a new kind of commitment, requiring a different rhythm than a film or television shoot. He used the segment to walk the panel through what audiences can expect from the Las Vegas dates alongside his continuing work on NCIS.

The appearance kept its focus on these two current projects, with LL Cool J offering the panel firsthand detail on what has gone into preparing for both the residency and the ongoing location shoots for the series.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 07 Hrs 16 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone