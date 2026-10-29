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LL Cool J Talks NCIS Filming In NYC And First Vegas Residency

The actor and musician spoke about balancing a television shooting schedule with a new live engagement.

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LL Cool J sat down with THE VIEW to discuss filming NCIS on the streets of New York City and preparing for his first Las Vegas residency, giving the daytime panel a look at how he is juggling the two projects at once.

The conversation centered on the logistics of shooting NCIS on location around New York, with LL Cool J describing what it has been like to film in the city rather than on a soundstage. He also spoke about stepping into live performance in a sustained way for the first time with a residency in Las Vegas, a format that differs from both his television work and his past touring schedule.

Much of the appearance focused on how LL Cool J is approaching the residency as a new kind of commitment, requiring a different rhythm than a film or television shoot. He used the segment to walk the panel through what audiences can expect from the Las Vegas dates alongside his continuing work on NCIS.

The appearance kept its focus on these two current projects, with LL Cool J offering the panel firsthand detail on what has gone into preparing for both the residency and the ongoing location shoots for the series.

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