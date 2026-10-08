Paul Bettany On Returning To Marvel To Lead His Own Vision Series
The actor reflects on nearly two decades playing Vision across the Marvel franchise.
Paul Bettany sat down with THE VIEW to discuss his return to the Marvel Universe in the new series VisionQuest, in which he leads the cast as Vision, a character he has now played for close to two decades. The conversation centered on what it meant to step back into the role after years of playing the character in supporting capacities across the franchise.
Bettany used the appearance to look back on his long run with Marvel, tracing the character's history and reflecting on what has changed in taking on the part as the lead of his own series rather than as part of an ensemble. The panel asked him to speak to that shift in responsibility and perspective after so many years inside the franchise.
The actor also shared a story from a visit to filmmaker Guy Ritchie's house, offering the daytime panel a personal anecdote alongside the discussion of his Marvel work. The segment gave viewers a mix of career reflection and lighter personal detail tied to his time in the industry.
Bettany's appearance comes as VisionQuest marks his first time leading a series built around the character, following his many years appearing as Vision throughout the broader Marvel Universe.
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