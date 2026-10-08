Paul Bettany On Returning To Marvel To Lead His Own Vision Series

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Paul Bettany sat down with THE VIEW to discuss his return to the Marvel Universe in the new series VisionQuest, in which he leads the cast as Vision, a character he has now played for close to two decades. The conversation centered on what it meant to step back into the role after years of playing the character in supporting capacities across the franchise.

Bettany used the appearance to look back on his long run with Marvel, tracing the character's history and reflecting on what has changed in taking on the part as the lead of his own series rather than as part of an ensemble. The panel asked him to speak to that shift in responsibility and perspective after so many years inside the franchise.

The actor also shared a story from a visit to filmmaker Guy Ritchie's house, offering the daytime panel a personal anecdote alongside the discussion of his Marvel work. The segment gave viewers a mix of career reflection and lighter personal detail tied to his time in the industry.

Bettany's appearance comes as VisionQuest marks his first time leading a series built around the character, following his many years appearing as Vision throughout the broader Marvel Universe.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 08 Hrs 36 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me