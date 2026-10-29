Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Justin Hartley Explains Why He Insists on His Own Stunts
The actor addresses the physical demands behind his action role.
Justin Hartley discussed the stunt work behind his role in TRACKER during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, telling hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that he performs the action sequences himself rather than relying on a stunt double.
The conversation centered on Hartley's hands-on approach to the physical demands of the series, with the actor confirming to the hosts that the stunts seen on screen are his own. He used the appearance to explain his reasoning for continuing to take on that work personally.
Hartley told Ripa and Consuelos that he plans to keep doing his own stunts in TRACKER for as long as he is able to, giving viewers insight into his approach to the physically demanding role rather than detailing broader plans for the series.
The segment kept its focus narrow, staying on Hartley's commitment to the stunt work itself rather than ranging into other subjects during the sit-down with the hosts.
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