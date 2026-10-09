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Paul Bettany Discusses Leading New Marvel Series VISIONQUEST

The actor also addressed stepping into the franchise as a lead rather than part of an ensemble.

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Paul Bettany returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to discuss VisionQuest, the third series in the Vision trilogy, during an appearance on Good Morning America. Bettany spoke about stepping back into the small screen with the project, which marks a new chapter for the character he has played across the franchise.

Bettany has played Vision for close to two decades within the Marvel Universe, most recently as the lead of his own series rather than in a supporting capacity across the broader franchise. He previously discussed that shift during an appearance on THE VIEW, where he reflected on the character's history and what it meant to take on a lead role after years inside the ensemble.

VisionQuest continues that trajectory, with Bettany at the center of the story rather than alongside a larger cast. The Good Morning America appearance focused on his return to the small screen with the character, giving viewers another look at how he is approaching the role this time around.

Bettany's GMA appearance follows his earlier conversation with THE VIEW about returning to Marvel to lead his own Vision series, where he also shared a story from a visit to filmmaker Guy Ritchie's house.

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