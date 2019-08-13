Patricia Heaton To Develop Project Based On PERVERSION OF JUSTICE Epstein Articles

Aug. 13, 2019  
Patricia Heaton To Develop Project Based On PERVERSION OF JUSTICE Epstein Articles

Variety reports that Patricia Heaton will produce a series based on "Perversion of Justice," a series of articles in the Miami Herald which exposed Jeffrey Epstein as a serial child molester. Julie K. Brown's three-part investigative journalism piece was published in November of 2018.

The news comes just days after Epstein was found in his jail cell dead of an apparent suicide. His imprisonment and death has been the subject of much scrutiny by the media and social media alike.

Heaton starred for nine seasons on beloved sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond" as Deborah Barone.

Read the original story on Variety.



