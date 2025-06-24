Paramount's 1923 Season 2 Sets Digital Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Season Two of Paramount's 1923, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, will be available for purchase on Digital on July 7 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Fans who purchase the series on select platforms will be treated to two exclusive featurettes, including Darkness Cannot Hide: 1923 Returns and The Shroud of Winter: Production Design and Costumes. The three-disc set is also available on DVD and Blu-ray on August 5 from Alliance Entertainment.

In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and UNFINISHED BUSINESS to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.

1923 is executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

