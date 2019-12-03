Paramount Network's Drama COYOTE Rounds Out Series Regular Cast

Paramount Network announced today the additional casting of series regulars Adriana Paz, Kristyan Ferrer, Octavio Pisano, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Julio Cedillo in its new scripted drama series Coyote. Coyote, which stars Emmy(R) Award-winning Michael Chiklis and Juan Pablo Raba, comes to Paramount Network from MacLaren Entertainment, Dark Horse Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2020.

Coyote is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

Emmy(R) Award-winning executive producer Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad), will direct the pilot and executive produce the series. David Graziano (American Gods, Southland) serves as showrunner. Graziano, Michael Carnes & Josh Gilbert (Mr. Woodcock) are writers and executive producers. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg (The Umbrella Academy) are executive producers. Rebecca Hobbs of MacLaren Entertainment is an executive producer. Michael Chiklis will also serve as an executive producer.

Joining the previously announced Michael Chiklis and Juan Pablo Raba as "El Catrin" head of a small family cartel in Mexico, Coyote series regulars include:

· ADRIANA PAZ (The Empty Hours) will portray Silvia, the proprietor of the local taqueria. Adriana Paz is represented by McKeon / Myones Entertainment.

· KRISTYAN FERRER (Sin Nombre, 600 Miles) will portray Chayo, a member of the Cartel and has a very personal ax to grind. Kristyan Ferrer is represented by Vision Entertainment.

· OCTAVIO PISANO (Ms. Purple, If Loving is Wrong) will portray Sultan, member of the Cartel, he is a second generation Mexican American who has fled to Mexico. Octavio Pisano is represented by CAA and GSA Entertainment.

· CYNTHIA KAYE MCWILLIAMS (Bosch, Nashville) will portray Holly Vincent, the smart, savvy, and streetwise HSI Agent. Cynthia Kaye McWillians is represented by APA.

· JULIO CEDILLO (Sicario, The Bridge) will portray Neto, a seasoned, local cop in a small Mexico town. Julio Cedillo is represented by BBA Talent.

Coyote will join Paramount Network's scripted roster currently headlined by Yellowstone, cable's #1 original summer series across the last two years, which was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson and stars Kevin Costner, and upcoming series: 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment; Sexy Beast, a series adaptation of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning feature film; Darren Star's new series, Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins; and Paradise Lost (working title), from Rodes Fishburne, Arika Lisanne Mittman and John Lee Hancock.





