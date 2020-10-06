Paddy Considine Joins GAME OF THRONES Prequel Series

The actor will play King Viserys Targaryen.

Tony-nominated actor Paddy Considine has joined the cast of the upcoming "Game of Thrones" prequel, called "House of the Dragon."

The actor will play King Viserys Targaryen. Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal.

A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy, but as we've learned from Game of Thrones, good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Paddy Considine is an actor, writer and director. On film and TV, he's known for Journeyman, The Death of Stalin, Macbeth, In America, Dead Man's Shoes, Pride, The Bourne Ultimatum, Hot Fuzz, Submarine, Cinderella Man, 24 Hour Party People, My Summer of Love, "Peaky Blinders," "Red Riding" trilogy, and "The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher." He starred in "The Ferryman" on Broadway and the West End, garnering Tony and Olivier Award nominations.

