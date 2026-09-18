PUT A RING ON IT: CHEATHAB Renewed for Two More Seasons at OWN

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OWN is giving its breakout unscripted love and relationship series PUT A RING ON IT: CHEATHAB two more seasons, greenlighting 16 additional episodes of the show that puts long-term couples rocked by infidelity to the ultimate test. The series is airing its current season at 8pm ET/PT during the network's established Friday night unscripted programming block, with its season finale set for September 25. Production on the new episodes will begin this fall to air in 2027.

Said Tina Perry, President, OWN: 'Put a Ring on It connected with audiences through its honest and heartfelt exploration of love and commitment. But with Put a Ring on It: Cheathab, we found a fresh new way into that conversation. This season brought an urgency and unpredictability that reinvigorated the franchise while staying true to its core themes of trust, healing and second chances. We're thrilled that it resonated strongly with viewers, proving that there is still so much to explore within this franchise.'

Since its July 31 premiere, PUT A RING ON IT: CHEATHAB has quickly emerged as a Friday-night powerhouse, striking a chord with OWN's core audience of African American women. The series is averaging a 1.49 L3 rating among AA women 25-54 and ranks among the top freshman unscripted series on cable this year among key African American demos. The current season ranks #2 among original unscripted cable series on Friday nights among AA W25-54, trailing only OWN's own Belle Collective.

In PUT A RING ON IT: CHEATHAB, long-term couples whose relationships have been rocked by infidelity move into the 'Cheathab House,' where they confront the betrayal, trust issues and unresolved questions threatening their futures. Under the guidance of master relationship coach Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, the couples agree to face temptation head-on by dating other people, including former flings and past love interests who have jeopardized their relationships. As they navigate jealousy, heartbreak, difficult truths and unexpected connections, each couple must ultimately make a life-changing decision: finally 'put a ring on it' or walk away for good.

Still to come this season

'For Love or Money?' - Premieres Friday, September 18 at 8pm ET/PT

The couples go on dates with their partners before making a final decision about marriage. On one date, a man promises a major change for his partner. Another man is confronted with an ultimatum that could unravel his relationship.

Season Finale: 'The Final Decision' - Premieres Friday, September 25 at 8pm ET/PT

The couples face their biggest tests yet. Counseling uncovers doubts, emotions run high, and as they shop for rings and gowns, each pair must decide whether their love is strong enough to put a ring on it.

About Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson

A powerhouse relationship expert, bestselling author, and the definitive voice for high-achieving women navigating modern love, Dr. Stacii is famous for her direct, compassionate, and transformation-driven approach to romance. Holding a bachelor's degree from Spelman College as well as a master's degree in Marriage and Family Therapy, Dr. Stacii bridges the gap between ambition and intimacy. Founder of I Want a Good Man University, Dr. Stacii doesn't just coach dating - she empowers women to attract emotionally safe, lasting love without sacrificing their power, purpose, or peace. Each week on Cheathab, Dr. Stacii guides couples through weekly dates with former flings, along with workshops to rebuild intimacy and trust, forcing accountability and tough decisions.

PUT A RING ON IT: CHEATHAB is produced by Will Packer Media and Blink49 Studios.

About OWN

OWN is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination among today's most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on Max, discovery+, WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

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