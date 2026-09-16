A DIFFERENT KINDA WOMEN Podcast to Air New Episode on YouTube
The relationship expert and bestselling author features dancer Kristen Mychelle in episode five.
Relationship expert, bestselling author and love coach on OWN's series Put A Ring On It: Cheathab, Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, aired an all new episode of her podcast, A Different Kinda Woman, on YouTube at 7pm ET on September 16, 2026.
The podcast is a space focusing on the evolution of the modern woman, offering a sanctuary for meaningful conversations and the wisdom of mature women, free from superficial advice and influencer noise. A safe, sisterly place, where real talk heals, feminine power gets reclaimed, and what's not serving anymore gets shed. Single, married, divorced, dating — doesn't matter. Viewers are there to be seen, valued, and changed. No quick fixes. Just real breakthroughs.
Episode 5, 'The Choreographer Who Moves Different in Love Too– Kristen Mychelle,' features a top 12 finalist on BET's 'Born to Dance' on the guilt of coming home from tour – and why no one should have to sacrifice their joy.
Episodes 1, 2, 3 and 4 of A Different Kinda Women are out now on YouTube. Also, OWN's Put a Ring on It: Cheathab airs every Friday at 8pm ET.
A Different Kinda Women Episodes
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