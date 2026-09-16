A DIFFERENT KINDA WOMEN Podcast to Air New Episode on YouTube

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Relationship expert, bestselling author and love coach on OWN's series Put A Ring On It: Cheathab, Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, aired an all new episode of her podcast, A Different Kinda Woman, on YouTube at 7pm ET on September 16, 2026.

The podcast is a space focusing on the evolution of the modern woman, offering a sanctuary for meaningful conversations and the wisdom of mature women, free from superficial advice and influencer noise. A safe, sisterly place, where real talk heals, feminine power gets reclaimed, and what's not serving anymore gets shed. Single, married, divorced, dating — doesn't matter. Viewers are there to be seen, valued, and changed. No quick fixes. Just real breakthroughs.

Episode 5, 'The Choreographer Who Moves Different in Love Too– Kristen Mychelle,' features a top 12 finalist on BET's 'Born to Dance' on the guilt of coming home from tour – and why no one should have to sacrifice their joy.

Episodes 1, 2, 3 and 4 of A Different Kinda Women are out now on YouTube. Also, OWN's Put a Ring on It: Cheathab airs every Friday at 8pm ET.

A Different Kinda Women Episodes

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 14 Hrs 00 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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