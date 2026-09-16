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A DIFFERENT KINDA WOMEN Podcast to Air New Episode on YouTube

The relationship expert and bestselling author features dancer Kristen Mychelle in episode five.

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A DIFFERENT KINDA WOMEN Podcast to Air New Episode on YouTube

Relationship expert, bestselling author and love coach on OWN's series Put A Ring On It: Cheathab, Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, aired an all new episode of her podcast, A Different Kinda Woman, on YouTube at 7pm ET on September 16, 2026.

The podcast is a space focusing on the evolution of the modern woman, offering a sanctuary for meaningful conversations and the wisdom of mature women, free from superficial advice and influencer noise. A safe, sisterly place, where real talk heals, feminine power gets reclaimed, and what's not serving anymore gets shed. Single, married, divorced, dating — doesn't matter. Viewers are there to be seen, valued, and changed. No quick fixes. Just real breakthroughs.

Episode 5, 'The Choreographer Who Moves Different in Love Too– Kristen Mychelle,' features a top 12 finalist on BET's 'Born to Dance' on the guilt of coming home from tour – and why no one should have to sacrifice their joy.

Episodes 1, 2, 3 and 4 of A Different Kinda Women are out now on YouTube. Also, OWN's Put a Ring on It: Cheathab airs every Friday at 8pm ET.

A Different Kinda Women Episodes

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A DIFFERENT KINDA WOMEN Podcast to Air New Episode on YouTube
A DIFFERENT KINDA WOMEN Podcast to Air New Episode on YouTube
9/9/2026
Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson's A DIFFERENT KINDA WOMEN Podcast to Air New Episode
Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson's A DIFFERENT KINDA WOMEN Podcast to Air New Episode
9/2/2026
PUT A RING ON IT: CHEATHAB Screening Hosted by Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson in D.C.
PUT A RING ON IT: CHEATHAB Screening Hosted by Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson in D.C.
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