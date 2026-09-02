Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson's A DIFFERENT KINDA WOMEN Podcast to Air New Episode
Episode three features Ambassador Dr. Sharron J. Brown discussing trafficking survival and healing.
Tonight, relationship expert, bestselling author and love coach on OWN's series Put A Ring On It: Cheathab, Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, will air an all new episode of her new podcast, A Different Kinda Woman, on YouTube at 7pm ET.
The podcast is a space focusing on the evolution of the modern woman, offering a sanctuary for meaningful conversations and the wisdom of mature women, free from superficial advice and influencer noise. A safe, sisterly place, where real talk heals, feminine power gets reclaimed, and where women shed what's not serving them anymore. Single, married, divorced, dating — doesn't matter. Listeners are there to be seen, valued, and changed. No quick fixes. Just real breakthroughs.
Episode 3 | 'The Voice They Tried To Take– Ambassador Dr. Sharron J. Brown'
A survivor of trafficking and incarceration on the choices that gave her voice back – and why healing has to start before love shows up.
Episodes 1 and 2 of A Different Kinda Women are out now on YouTube. Also, OWN's Put a Ring on It: Cheathab airs every Friday at 8pm ET.