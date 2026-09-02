Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson's A DIFFERENT KINDA WOMEN Podcast to Air New Episode

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Tonight, relationship expert, bestselling author and love coach on OWN's series Put A Ring On It: Cheathab, Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, will air an all new episode of her new podcast, A Different Kinda Woman, on YouTube at 7pm ET.

The podcast is a space focusing on the evolution of the modern woman, offering a sanctuary for meaningful conversations and the wisdom of mature women, free from superficial advice and influencer noise. A safe, sisterly place, where real talk heals, feminine power gets reclaimed, and where women shed what's not serving them anymore. Single, married, divorced, dating — doesn't matter. Listeners are there to be seen, valued, and changed. No quick fixes. Just real breakthroughs.

Episode 3 | 'The Voice They Tried To Take– Ambassador Dr. Sharron J. Brown'

A survivor of trafficking and incarceration on the choices that gave her voice back – and why healing has to start before love shows up.

Episodes 1 and 2 of A Different Kinda Women are out now on YouTube. Also, OWN's Put a Ring on It: Cheathab airs every Friday at 8pm ET.

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