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A DIFFERENT KINDA WOMEN Podcast to Air New Episode on YouTube

The relationship expert explores the evolution of modern women through intimate storytelling and real talk.

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A DIFFERENT KINDA WOMEN Podcast to Air New Episode on YouTube

Relationship expert, bestselling author and love coach on OWN's series Put A Ring On It: Cheathab, Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, will air an all new episode of her new podcast, A Different Kinda Woman, on YouTube at 7pm ET on September 9, 2026.

The podcast is a space focusing on the evolution of the modern woman, offering a sanctuary for meaningful conversations and the wisdom of mature women, free from superficial advice and influencer noise. It is described as a safe, sisterly place, where real talk heals, feminine power gets reclaimed, and where women shed what's not serving them anymore. Single, married, divorced, dating — doesn't matter. Viewers are invited to be seen, valued, and changed, with no quick fixes, just real breakthroughs.

On this season of A Different Kinda Women:

Episode 4 | 'Faith, Heartbreak, and Healing Out Loud – Jai Vaughn.' She married at 20 not knowing what sex was. Twenty years later, she found out about the affairs through her dreams. This is Jai Vaughn's story of losing herself in a marriage – and finding her way back.

Episodes 1, 2 and 3 of A Different Kinda Women are out now on YouTube. Viewers can also tune into OWN's Put a Ring on It: Cheathab, every Friday at 8pm ET.

A Different Kinda Women

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