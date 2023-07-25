POWER BOOK IV: FORCE Returns to STARZ in September

Season two of STARZ’s scripted drama series “Power Book IV: Force,” returns on Friday, September 1 at midnight ET.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

STARZ releases first look photos from the upcoming second season of the action-packed series “Power Book IV: Force,” aptly timed as a Christmas in July gift to fans, since franchise favorite “Tommy Egan” is known for cancelling Christmas if someone crosses him.  

Season two of STARZ’s scripted drama series “Power Book IV: Force,” returns on Friday, September 1 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform across the UK and Ireland.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. This season is filled with MORE POWER and more problems as a turf war takes shape and Tommy charts his territory, capitalizes on his competitors' weaknesses, and makes his play at becoming the sole drug distributor in Chicago.  

The sneak peek images spotlight Joseph Sikora (“Power,” “Ozark”) as “Tommy Egan,” Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”) as “Diamond Sampson,” Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Snowfall”) as “Jenard Sampson,” Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (“Snowfall,” “Queen of the South”) as “Miguel Garcia,” Adrienne Walker (“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “FBI”) as “Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page,” and Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy,” GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 2) as “Walter Flynn.”  

Additional cast members include: Lili Simmons (“Banshee,” “Ray Donovan”) as “Claudia Flynn,” Shane Harper (“Hightown,” “A Teacher”) as “Vic Flynn,” Carmela Zumbado (“You,” “Chicago PD”) as “Mireya Garcia,” Miriam A. Hyman (“The Chi,” “The Laundromat”) as “US Attorney Stacy Marks,” Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break,” “The Beast”) as “JP,” and Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.,” “The Chi”) as “D-Mac.”

“Power Book IV: Force” is the third series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Gary Lennon (“Power,” “Euphoria”) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season two.

The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM.  Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers.  Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ. 

ABOUT “POWER BOOK IV: FORCE” – SEASON 2

After cutting ties in New York, Tommy Egan’s newfound family and ruthless drug game enticed him to stay in Chicago.

The explosive second season begins with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis turned business partner.  With the Flynn organization weakened, he’s more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world, but with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard

. As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago. After setting off a CHAIN REACTION of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what’s theirs, a federal task force that’s closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel.

All the while torn by the promise of a SECOND CHANCE with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin.



