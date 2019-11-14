POSE, STRANGER THINGS Nominated for Top TV Publicity Campaign

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists have announced the nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign to be presented at the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards on Friday, February 7, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The award honors active members working in television whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding. More than 800 industry leaders are expected to attend this year's luncheon, which traditionally occurs the week leading up to the Academy Awards®. The announcement was made by Tim Menke, ICG Publicists Awards Chair.

"Today's television viewers have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to options of what to watch, but only so much time to consume all of what TV has to offer. A good, innovative, creative and strategic publicity campaign is essential in pairing programs with as large an audience as possible. These six inspiring campaigns are proof of such success," said Menke.

NOMINEES FOR THE 2020 MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN ARE:

CATCH-22 - Casey Spiegel, Paramount Television (streams on Hulu)

FOSSE/VERDON - Nicole Crawford, FOX 21 Television (airs on FX)

THE MANDALORIAN: Season 1 - the Local 600 union publicists of Disney + (streams on Disney +)

POSE: Season 2 - Yong Kim, FOX 21 Television (airs on FX)

STRANGER THINGS: Season 3 - Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)

WHEN THEY SEE US - Jackie Bazan, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)

As previously announced, Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed Marvel Studios' critically acclaimed Avengers: Endgame, are set to receive the prestigious Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award for their historic contributions to the art of cinema and television. Still to be announced is the Television Showman of the Year Award.

Awards chair this year is Tim Menke, with Sheryl Main serving as co-chair. Final online balloting will be held January 9-20, 2020 and winners will be announced at the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon ceremony on Friday, February 7, 2020.





Related Articles View More TV Stories