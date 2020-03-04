POGO and Cartoon Network Announce Three New Indian Comedies for 2020

POGO and Cartoon Network, channels in India under WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks Asia Pacific, are ramping up original India productions with three new home-grown animation comedies.

POGO has commissioned both Titoo and Lambuji Tinguji, produced by Cosmos Maya, and Cartoon Network will air Bandbudh Aur Budbak, from Paperboat Studios.

Speaking about the new content, Abhishek Dutta, Senior Director and Network Head of Cartoon Network and POGO in South Asia, said, "Our top priority is our fans and they love characters and great stories. These quintessentially Indian shows will resonate strongly with them. We commissioned Titoo and Lambuji Tinguji, and acquired Bandbudh Aur Budbak, for their clever use of comedy and humour.

"They all feature visual richness and robust characters, embedded in unique animated worlds and stories. The creativity and talent now seen in the Indian animation industry has developed tremendously and the commitment made to three homegrown IPs is testament to our belief in the industry to create world-class entertainment."

Siddharth Jain, Managing Director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks South Asia, added, "India continues to be a priority market for WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in Asia Pacific. Investing in three new shows for POGO and Cartoon Network in 2020 further demonstrates our commitment to scaling up and sustaining the quality of our kids entertainment."

As original productions, Titoo and Lambuji Tinguji offer myriad advertising opportunities including brand association and licensing partnerships. Even before the launch of these tentpole shows, brand integration and branded content production are being explored.

Partners could also be a part of POGO's nationwide promotional launch activities including mall events, digital promotions and on-air activations. These start in the months leading up to the launch and carry on during the initial airing on the channel, with additional sustaining tactics to maintain the excitement.





