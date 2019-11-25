PLEASE BABY PLEASE Sets Leading Cast

Deadline reports that "Please Baby Please," directed by author and theatre vet Amanda Kramer, has set its leading cast.

Maya Hawke, Andrea Riseborough, and Charlie Plummer will star in the indie drama.

The film follows newlyweds Suse and Arthur who, after witnessing a murder in the gritty streets of a surreal Manhattan, become the dangerous obsession of a greaser gang that awakens a sleeping quandary about the couple's sexual identity. The film takes place in the 1950s.

Kramer and Noel David Taylor wrote the film.

Hawke is known for roles on "Stranger Things" and in "One Upon a Time in Hollywood." Riseborough will star in "The Grudge" reboot. Plummer starred in "All the Money in the World" and on "Looking for Alaska."

Read the original story on Deadline.





