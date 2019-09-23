PIG Casts Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff

Variety reports that Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff will star in "Pig," a film about truffle hunters who want their pig back.

Michael Sarnoski will direct. He co-wrote the script with Vanessa Block. Cage will produce.

Cage plays a truffle hunter living alone in the wilderness in Oregon. When his beloved foraging pig is kidnapped, he must journey into Portland - and his long-abandoned past - to recover her.

"What began as a very personal project has transformed into a labor of love for so many talented people," Sarnoski said. "I'm thrilled for us all to be bringing this STRANGE WORLD to life."

"Michael's vision for 'Pig' is a true testament of his unique voice as a writer-director, and one that we can't wait to introduce to audiences across the world," added Pulse Films chief Thomas Benski, also a producer. "Having such an incredible cast attached, led by Nicolas Cage and supported by Alex Wolff, speaks directly to the special nature of the story Michael and Vanessa have devised."

Cage won an Academy Award for his performance in "Leaving Las Vegas." He's known for performances in films like "National Treasure," "Moonstruck," "Honeymoon in Vegas," and "Peggy Sue Got Married."

Wolff is known for his breakout role in Ari Aster's family horror thriller "Hereditary." He's also known for his time on "The Naked Brothers Band" on Nickelodeon.

Read the original story on Variety.





