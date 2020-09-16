PFAW Congratulates Norman Lear on Emmy Award

Following People For the American Way founder Norman Lear's Emmy Award win tonight for Outstanding Variety Special.

Following People For the American Way founder Norman Lear's Emmy Award win tonight for Outstanding Variety Special, for Live in Front of a Studio Audience, "All in the Family" and "Good Times," People For the American Way President Ben Jealous released the following statement:

"We are thrilled by Norman Lear's much-deserved Emmy win tonight. Throughout his career, Norman has entertained and educated us as no one else can. We are so proud to be the standard bearers for the vision that he and Barbara Jordan had when they created People For the American Way nearly 40 years ago. On behalf of the entire PFAW family, I congratulate Norman and thank him for his continued dedication to the best ideals of our nation."

People For the American Way is a progressive advocacy organization founded to fight right-wing extremism and build a democratic society that implements the ideals of freedom, equality, opportunity and justice for all. We encourage civic participation, defend fundamental rights, and fight to dismantle systemic barriers to equitable opportunity. Learn more: http://www.pfaw.org.

A legend in the industry, Norman Lear changed television forever when he created "All in the Family," one of the most groundbreaking series in history. Through the lens of a sitcom, the series broke television taboos by brazenly examining the political, social and cultural issues of its time, including racism, homosexuality, women's rights, abortion and breast cancer. During a nine-year run in the 1970s, "All in the Family" earned four Emmy Awards for Best Comedy Series, and a Peabody Award in 1977.

