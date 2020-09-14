PENNYWORTH Season Two Brings a Surprise for Martha Kane

The DC drama series follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) in 1960s London .

In the upcoming second season of Pennyworth, the DC drama series that follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) in 1960s London where he works with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), it will be discovered that Martha Kane (Emma Paetz) is... pregnant!

During the Pennyworth panel at DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse on Saturday, September 12, executive producer Bruno Heller shared the happy unexpected news with the parents-to-be-by-acting-proxy Emma Paetz and Ben Aldridge. (It was previously revealed during the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes event on August 22 that DC character Lucius FOX would be joining the series in season two.)

In addition to Bannon, Aldridge, and Paetz, Pennyworth season two features the return of stars Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson and Polly Walker, with multi-award-winning recording artist Paloma Faith and Jason Flemyng. Earlier this year, it was announced that James Purefoy (The Following, Sex Education, Altered Carbon), Edward Hogg (Taboo, Harlots, White Lightning), Jessye Romeo (Curfew, In the Long Run), Ramon Tikaram (Brassic, The Victim) and Harriet Slater (Faunutland and the Lost Magic) would be joining the cast as series regulars.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Pennyworth was developed by Bruno Heller, who executive produces with Danny Cannon and Matthew Patnick. The series airs on EPIX in the U.S.

