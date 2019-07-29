PBS KIDS, Fred Rogers Productions Announce Fifth Season of DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD

From THE NEIGHBORHOOD of Make-Believe to neighborhoods across the U.S., a new season of DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD, the top-rated, Emmy-winning PBS Kids series from Fred Rogers Productions, will premiere next summer. Featuring 20 engaging episodes, including a half-hour special, Season 5 of the hit series will address key universal themes for preschoolers and their parents, including managing sibling rivalry, maintaining calm at mealtimes, missing loved ones, growing up, coping with accidents, and more through the show's hallmark musical strategies. In addition, three of the series' most popular strategies will be revisited through brand-new stories. Plus, Daniel will get to meet fun new neighbors who are sure to become viewer favorites, too.

"Research shows that DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD nurtures empathy and strengthens emotional recognition, important skills for preschoolers," said Linda Simensky, Vice President, Children's Programming, PBS. "This series is the 'go-to' resource for parents who are navigating life with their young ones, and we're excited to provide even more effective strategies to help their kids learn and grow in Season 5."

"DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD truly resonates with young children and their parents, and we're thrilled to bring a brand-new season of the standout series to PBS KIDS," said Paul Siefken, President and CEO, Fred Rogers Productions. "Season 5 will bring wonderful new friends to the Neighborhood, along with exciting new experiences for Daniel-and young viewers nationwide."

In conjunction with the Season 5 premiere, new digital content for kids, parents, and teachers will launch in summer 2020.

Each episode of DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD showcases two distinct stories starring 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and his friends, who invite viewers to join them on their adventures as they explore the colorful Neighborhood of Make-Believe. Irresistible musical strategies reinforce the unique theme of every show, so preschoolers and parents can sing along and incorporate them into their daily lives. The popular animated series was created by co-executive producers Angela Santomero, Chief Creative Officer at 9 Story Media Group, and Kevin Morrison, COO of Fred Rogers Productions, along with Vince Commisso, President & CEO, 9 Story Media Group.

The animated show has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series, the 2019 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Television, and the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval and was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming by the Television Critics Association in 2019. Fans can watch DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD on their local PBS station, the PBS Kids 24/7 channel, and on digital on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video app. Six DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD apps for children and one for parents are available on the App Store, Amazon Appstore and Google Play. Games, activities, and more can be found on pbskids.org/daniel.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood is the #1 rated PBS Kids program among kids 2-5, kids 2-8, and moms of young children*. It also continues to be one of the most streamed shows, averaging more than 51 million streams in May 2019**.

*Nielsen NPOWER L+7, 4/29/2019 - 5/26/2019, PBS Child Multi-weekly GAA%

**Google Analytics, May '19

Photo Credit: Fred Rogers Productions





