PARADISE Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

Hulu Original drama series “Paradise,” which hails from 20th Television, has been renewed for a second season. Following the season one finale on Hulu on March 4th, “Paradise” will air a full first season run on ABC beginning Monday, April 7 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The political thriller is from creator Dan Fogelman (“Only Murders in the Building” and “This Is Us”), and stars Sterling K. Brown (“This is Us,” “American Fiction”) as Agent Xavier Collins. “Paradise” is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs, and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.

Season one of “Paradise” is executive produced by Dan Fogelman, Sterling K. Brown, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal, and Steve Beers. Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV star in the debut season.

“Paradise” opened to an impressive 7M views in its first week across Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. Early numbers signal continued momentum, with preliminary data from Nielsen projecting the show to hit the Streaming Top 10 Originals chart for the week of Jan 27 – Feb 2. The series debuted as a smash hit, with praise from critics and audiences alike. The series is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has held a top spot on the Hulu Top 15 Today list since launch.

“Paradise” season one is now streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. The penultimate episode will stream this Tuesday, with the season one finale on March 4th.

Comments