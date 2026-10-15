PANTHER PAT Screening at The Paley Museum with Eli Manning

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Paley Museum will host a special screening of Panther Pat, the award-winning short documentary telling the remarkable story of Patricia Palinkas, who in 1970 became the first woman to play professional football. The event, PaleyLive's Breaking the Huddle: The Remarkable Story of Panther Pat with Eli Manning In Person, will take place Monday, November 9 at 6:00 PM at The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street, NYC.

Directed by Ashley Brandon, the film revisits a groundbreaking yet largely forgotten moment in sports history, tracing how a schoolteacher from Florida stepped onto the field for the Orlando Panthers and shattered a gender barrier in America's game.

Following the screening, two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning will moderate a special conversation exploring Pat's extraordinary story, the making of the film, and its larger impact on sports and culture. The discussion will examine the barriers Pat faced, the evolution of women's place in football, and why rediscovering trailblazing stories like hers matters more than ever.

Ticket Info

Paley Member Presale for Partner level and above now open. Paley Supporting, Family, and Individual Member presale opens Thursday, October 15 at noon ET. Public sale begins Friday, October 16 at noon ET.

Tickets to Paley events sell out quickly and members of the public are encouraged to sign up for Paley Membership to have early access to tickets at a discount. Paley Members also receive free admission year-round to the Museum, VIP invitations, admission to the Paley Archive library, access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience, and more. To learn more about these benefits, visit Paley Membership.

For more updates on Paley's programming and anniversary celebrations, visit paleymuseum.org.

About The Paley Center for Media

Founded by media pioneer William S. Paley in 1975, and chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. since 1991, The Paley Center for Media is the world's leading nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to preserving media history and exploring media's powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The Paley Center for Media, which owns the iconic Philip Johnson-designed Paley Museum, has made its home in New York City for fifty years. The Paley Museum is where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together and has been recognized as New York City's 'Best Museum' and 'Best Children's Party Place' for three years in a row.

During the year, the Paley Center produces programs and educational classes for the public and industry. Paley's public programming offers experiences and access to today's most talked about names through programs that are entertaining, educational, and captivate audiences across generations. On the industry side, programs educate, inform, and lead the conversation on the rapidly evolving media landscape. At the heart of the institution is the Paley Archive—the largest publicly accessible collection of its kind—with more than 160,000 programs, available at The Paley Museum in New York and at the Beverly Hills Public Library in California, and which plays a central role in Paley's educational initiatives serving K-12 educators and students throughout the year.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 13 Hrs 04 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me