CHAD POWERS Season 2 Cast Celebrates at Hulu Tastemaker Event

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The cast, executive producers, and tastemakers gathered at Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood to celebrate the launch of season two of CHAD POWERS. Season two of the comedy series returns to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Thursday, September 3.

Cast Attendees

Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie Rodriguez, Clayne Crawford, Colton Ryan

Season 2 Synopsis

Chad Powers is a superstar on the field but his odd behavior off it has everyone suspicious – especially Coach Hudson and Gerry. The walls are closing in on Russ's lie, and if he and Danny want Chad to survive the regular season and lead the Catfish to the College Football Playoff, the only person who can help them is the last person who wants to: Ricky.

Credits

Based on the 'Eli's Places' segment from ESPN and Omaha Productions, 'Chad Powers' from 20th Television streams on Hulu. The half hour comedy series hails from co-creators Glen Powell and Michael Waldron. In its second season, Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions' Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz and Ben Brown and ESPN's Burke Magnus, Brian Lockhart and Craig Lazarus. Powell executive produces with his producing partner Dan Cohen under Barnstorm Productions. Waldron and Adam Fasullo executive produce for Anomaly Pictures. Luvh Rakhe also serves as executive producer.

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