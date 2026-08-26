 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

CHAD POWERS Season 2 Cast Celebrates at Hulu Tastemaker Event

Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, and Perry Mattfeld gathered at the West Hollywood venue for the celebration.

By:
CHAD POWERS Season 2 Cast Celebrates at Hulu Tastemaker Event

The cast, executive producers, and tastemakers gathered at Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood to celebrate the launch of season two of CHAD POWERS. Season two of the comedy series returns to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Thursday, September 3.

Cast Attendees

Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie Rodriguez, Clayne Crawford, Colton Ryan

Season 2 Synopsis

Chad Powers is a superstar on the field but his odd behavior off it has everyone suspicious – especially Coach Hudson and Gerry. The walls are closing in on Russ's lie, and if he and Danny want Chad to survive the regular season and lead the Catfish to the College Football Playoff, the only person who can help them is the last person who wants to: Ricky.

Credits

Based on the 'Eli's Places' segment from ESPN and Omaha Productions, 'Chad Powers' from 20th Television streams on Hulu. The half hour comedy series hails from co-creators Glen Powell and Michael Waldron. In its second season, Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions' Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz and Ben Brown and ESPN's Burke Magnus, Brian Lockhart and Craig Lazarus. Powell executive produces with his producing partner Dan Cohen under Barnstorm Productions. Waldron and Adam Fasullo executive produce for Anomaly Pictures. Luvh Rakhe also serves as executive producer.

Recent Articles
CHAD POWERS Season 2 Trailer and Key Art Debut on Hulu
CHAD POWERS Season 2 Trailer and Key Art Debut on Hulu
8/13/2026
Glen Powell Talks Jelly Roll Friendship and CHAD POWERS Season 2 Renewal
Glen Powell Talks Jelly Roll Friendship and CHAD POWERS Season 2 Renewal
8/25/2026
CHAD POWERS Season 2 Trailer Reveals Ricky Holds The Key To His Survival
CHAD POWERS Season 2 Trailer Reveals Ricky Holds The Key To His Survival
8/13/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $170
More Hot Shows Discounts