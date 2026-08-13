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CHAD POWERS Season 2 Trailer and Key Art Debut on Hulu

The synopsis teases Coach Hudson and Gerry growing suspicious as Russ and Dan's lie unravels.

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CHAD POWERS Season 2 Trailer and Key Art Debut on Hulu

Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for the second season of CHAD POWERS, the comedy series following its title character's exploits on and off the football field. All six episodes are set to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

All six episodes stream Thursday, September 3 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

Credits

Based on the 'Eli's Places' segment from ESPN and Omaha Productions, 'Chad Powers' from 20th Television streams on Hulu. The half hour comedy series hails from co-creators Glen Powell and Michael Waldron. In its second season, Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions' Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz and Ben Brown and ESPN's Burke Magnus, Brian Lockhart and Craig Lazarus. Powell executive produces with his producing partner Dan Cohen under Barnstorm Productions. Waldron and Adam Fasullo executive produce for Anomaly Pictures. Luvh Rakhe also serves as executive producer.

Cast

The series stars Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers, Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia Yeager, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny and Steve Zahn as Coach Jake Hudson.

According to the season's synopsis, Chad Powers remains a standout performer on the field, but his unusual behavior elsewhere raises suspicion among Coach Hudson and Gerry, as the lie at the center of Russ's storyline threatens to unravel.

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