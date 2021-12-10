PAINTED WITH RAVEN Renewed For Season Two on World of Wonder

World of Wonder Productions, the team behind RuPaul's Drag Race, has picked up a second season of the instant-hit reality competition series Painted With Raven.

The renewal announcement TODAY follows the series' Thanksgiving Day premiere where Painted With Raven entered the ranks as the latest in a long-line of successful reality programming from World of Wonder. Emmy-winning makeup artist and Drag Race fan favorite Raven will return as the eponymous host, with RuPaul to stay on as executive producer alongside Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell of World of Wonder.

In Season 2, Painted With Raven will continue THE HUNT for new make-up superstars. In this exciting competition series, makeup artists from across the country compete virtually from the comfort of their own homes in a series of mini-challenges, main challenges, and weekly faceoffs. The artist that emerges on top at the end of the season will be crowned the winner and receive a cash prize of $25,000.

"Hosting my own show with World of Wonder has been the thrill of a lifetime. Makeup is my passion and I am so thankful to also have it as my career." says Raven in response to the greenlight announcement. "I am excited to put out a new season of Painted With Raven and help give a new generation of makeup artists the same platform that launched my career."

The program features a unique competition format with no eliminations. Instead, contestants compete each week for points through the mini, main and weekly faceoff challenges. The best performing contestants of the week are awarded 3 points with the lowest performer receiving none and being "muted;" thus unable to compete in the next week's challenge. As points accrue, the contestants shot at the final prize solidifies with the contestants with the highest points at the end of the series facing off in a one last showdown.

World of Wonder is especially enthusiastic about this series as it marks not only the first major reality competition format developed exclusively for their streamer service, World of Wonder Presents Plus, but because this series celebrates the evolution in Raven's career as a makeup artist and as a member of the World of Wonder family. After an introduction to audiences on Season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Raven has since gone on to become Ru's personal makeup artist and a Creative Producer of Drag Race and All Stars. For her makeup work on Drag Race, she has received 3 Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series and took the award home in 2020.

"We are so proud to have Raven as a part of the World of Wonder family!" says World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. "She's a genius at painting faces and natural as a host! Greenlighting a second season was a no-brainer."

The first three episodes from Season 1 of Painted With Raven are available now exclusively on WOW Presents Plus. New episodes will continue to air weekly on Thursdays until the finale on January 13, 2022.