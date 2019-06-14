Oxygen Presents New Series INJUSTICE WITH NANCY GRACE, Premiering This July

Television's most respected legal analyst, NANCY GRACE gets to the bottom of some of the most challenging and multi-layered true crime stories.

Each episode of "Injustice with Nancy Grace," will expose an untold and riveting case involving wrongful accusations, botched investigations, suppressed evidence, unclear motives, unjust sentences and the path forward in seeking justice.

Nancy will explore these thorny stories of mystery and injustice through her keen lens of expertise. Along with first-hand interviews and archival footage, the new series will uncover enthralling true crime stories with ultimate vindication.

Nancy Grace says, "I don't just cover crimes, I solve them. To solve unsolved homicides, you need a fire inside you, propelling you to uncover the tiniest shards of evidence for answers. As a voice for those that can no longer speak for themselves, a crime victim turned crime fighter, I want justice. At Oxygen, we investigate shocking injustices that may never have come to light. Until now."

"Injustice with Nancy Grace" is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation, an Industrial Media company, in conjunction with KT Studios and TAP INc., with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Nancy Grace, John Terenzio, Stephanie Lydecker and showrunner Steve Katz serving as executive producers.

Oxygen is a multiplatform crime destination brand for women. Having announced the full-time shift to true crime programming in 2017, Oxygen remains one of the fastest growing cable entertainment networks with popular unscripted original programming that includes the flagship "Snapped" franchise, "Cold Justice," "Killer Couples," "Criminal Confessions," and breakout hit event series such as "The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway," "Dahmer on Dahmer: A Killer Speaks," and "Aaron Hernandez Uncovered." Available in more than 77 million homes, Oxygen is a program service of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Watch Oxygen anywhere: On Demand, online, or across mobile and connected TVs.





