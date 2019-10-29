Ovation Announces Twelve Days of Christmas Programming

Ovation, America's only arts network, announced today their full slate of holiday programming for winter 2019. Starting Monday, December 9, the arts network will begin airing holiday films as well as special holiday episodes from such series as The Art Of, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, The Librarians, Travel Man, and Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries. All holiday programming will also be available on VOD and on the Ovation NOW app.

Full list of the holiday programming below:

Monday, December 9th at 7pm ET

Eve's Christmas (2004 film): A successful career woman gets a SECOND CHANCE in life when a magical wish transports her back in time eight years to when she walked away from her fiancé to lead a business life in New York. Starring Elise Donovan.

Tuesday, December 10th at 7pm ET

An Accidental Christmas (2007 film): A separated couple (Cynthia Gibb, David Millbern) is tricked by their kids into spending Christmas together.

Wednesday, December 11th at 7pm ET

Christmas Caper (2007 film): A thief heads to her hometown in Connecticut to lay low over Christmas. Can the spirit of the holiday, combined with a stint babysitting her niece and nephew, rid her of her wicked ways? Starring Shannen Doherty.

Thursday, December 12th at 7pm ET

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus (2001 film): Justin fears that his parents will get a divorce after he spied his mom kissing Santa Claus last Christmas. Justin sets out to prevent Santa Claus from coming back this year. Starring Cole and Dylan Sprouse.

Friday, December 13th at 7pm ET

Chasing Christmas (2005 film): In a world where the holidays are run by the efficient Bureau of Yuletide Affairs, a bitter and burned out Ghost of Christmas Past decides to go AWOL while on a "mission" and leave his "target" stranded in 1965. Starring Tom Arnold, Andrea Roth, Leslie Jordan.

Monday, December 16th at 7pm ET

12 Dogs of Christmas (2005 film): A widowed and out of work father reluctantly sends his daughter (Jordan-Claire Green) to stay with her aunt in a town that has outlawed dogs. On her way to school one day she finds a puppy and decides to keep it, despite the dog catcher close on her tail. She now has to get to the bottom of what is happening to all the dogs and at the same time charm THE MAYOR with the most memorable Christmas pageant the town has ever seen.

Tuesday, December 17th at 7pm ET

His and Her Christmas (2005 film): Two newspaper columnists (Dina Meyer, David Sutcliffe) have a battle of the sexes at Christmas in a small town.

Wednesday, December 18th at 5pm ET

A Merry Murdoch Christmas (2015 MURDOCH MYSTERIES special): While investigating the murder of a rich benefactor and the theft of children's presents at a Christmas charity pageant, Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) discovers suggestions that a Christmas monster, a Krampus, may be involved.

Wednesday, December 18th at 7pm ET

Crazy for Christmas (2005 film): A single mom (Andrea Roth) who'd rather spend Christmas Eve with her son is hired by a lonely eccentric with plans to spread Christmas cheer. Also starring Yannick Bisson (Murdoch Mysteries).

Thursday, December 19th at 7pm ET

A Christmas Grace (2013 film): The story of two rival store owners during Christmas time. One runs an honest business and is good to his customers, while the other is a ruthless businessman who will stop at nothing to eliminate his competition.

Thursday, December 19th at 12am ET

Anthony Bourdain: NO RESERVATIONS (Holiday Special / Episode 801): Tony takes a hallucinatory Christmas journey and meets a vegan death metal chef, Norah Jones, a down on her luck Samantha Brown and Christopher Walken. A Merry Christmas indeed.

Friday, December 20th at 1am ET

Anthony Bourdain: NO RESERVATIONS (Holiday Special / Episode 621): This episode is a quirky, tongue in cheek take on classic television holiday shows. Tony and his pal, Michael Ruhlman, plan a huge potluck holiday dinner. But when things go awry, they end up at a Chinese restaurant.

Friday, December 20th at 2am ET (repeats on 12/20 at 10am ET)

The Librarians ("And Santa's Midnight Run" / Episode 104): When the Serpent Brotherhood wants to kill Santa, the Librarians must rescue him and help him accomplish the true, secret purpose of Christmas.

Friday, December 20th at 3am ET (repeats on 12/20 at 11am ET)

The Librarians ("And the Christmas Thief" / Episode 403): When Santa takes Flynn, Baird and Jenkins on his first vacation in centuries, he leaves his beloved sleigh in the care of the Librarians. But when Ezekiel's career criminal mother steals the magic door, they must use the sleigh to save her, as well as Christmas itself, from Santa's Grinch of a brother, the Patron Saint of Thieves.

Friday, December 20th at 7pm ET

A Frosty Affair (2015 film): In this romantic comedy, a small-town community teacher (Jewel Staite) is on her way to the city for her wedding when a blizzard strikes and she finds herself snowed in. On her quest to get back home, an unlikely adventure with a lumberjack leaves her questioning her future wedding plans.

Monday, December 23rd at 7pm ET

Deck the Halls (2005 film): In the tradition of such classic films as Miracle on 34th St, a hip eccentric marketing genius teaches a widow and her son the miracle of Christmas. Starring Gabrielle Carteris.

Christmas Eve

Tuesday, December 24th at 6am ET

Travel Man ("Christmas Special: Florence" / Episode 405): In a Christmas special that makes only the most token nods to the festive season, Richard Ayoade and Rebel Wilson set out to blitz the Tuscan capital in a mini-break that mixes art, action, food and fun.

Tuesday, December 24th at 7am ET

Amazing Hotels (Christmas Special / Episode 207): Giles Coren and Monica Galetti visit Kulm Hotel in St. Moritz. The Swiss Alpine resort was the birthplace of winter tourism more than 150 years ago.

Tuesday, December 24th at 8am ET

Anthony Bourdain: NO RESERVATIONS (Holiday Special / Episode 621): This episode is a quirky, tongue in cheek take on classic television holiday shows. Tony and his pal, Michael Ruhlman, plan a huge potluck holiday dinner. But when things go awry, they end up at a Chinese restaurant.

Tuesday, December 24th at 11am ET

The Librarians ("And Santa's Midnight Run" / Episode 104): When the Serpent Brotherhood wants to kill Santa, the Librarians must rescue him and help him accomplish the true, secret purpose of Christmas.

Tuesday, December 24th at 12pm ET

The Librarians ("And the Christmas Thief" / Episode 403): When Santa takes Flynn, Baird and Jenkins on his first vacation in centuries, he leaves his beloved sleigh in the care of the Librarians. But when Ezekiel's career criminal mother steals the magic door, they must use the sleigh to save her, as well as Christmas itself, from Santa's Grinch of a brother, the Patron Saint of Thieves.

Tuesday, December 24th at 1pm ET

Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries ("Murder Under the Mistletoe" / Episode 213): Christmas in July turns deadly when the ghosts of an old Christmas mine collapse come back to haunt Aunt Prudence. Trapped by heavy snowfall in a house with a murderer means failing to solve the case could cost them their lives.

Tuesday, December 24th at 2:30pm ET

Deck the Halls (2005 film): In the tradition of such classic films as Miracle on 34th St, a hip eccentric marketing genius teaches a widow and her son the miracle of Christmas. Starring Gabrielle Carteris.

Tuesday, December 24 at 7pm ET

Home for the Holidays (2005 film): A loving aunt struggles to adopt her young relatives after their parents die in an accident. Starring Sean Young.

Christmas Day

Wednesday, December 25th at 6am ET

The Art Of: Holidays (Episode 206): A look at ice sculptors from China; a musical Hanukkah themed celebration; professional Christmas tree and home decorator.

Wednesday, December 25th at 6:30am ET

Anthony Bourdain: NO RESERVATIONS (Holiday Special / Episode 801): Tony takes a hallucinatory Christmas journey and meets a vegan death metal chef, Norah Jones, a down on her luck Samantha Brown and Christopher Walken. A Merry Christmas indeed.

Wednesday, December 25th at 7:30am ET

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965 film): An all-star, large scale epic movie that chronicles the life and ministry of Jesus Christ. Starring Max von Sydow and Charlton Heston.

Wednesday, December 25th at 12pm ET

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus (2001 film): Justin fears that his parents will get a divorce after he spied his mom kissing Santa Claus last Christmas. Justin sets out to prevent Santa Claus from coming back this year. Starring Cole and Dylan Sprouse.

Wednesday, December 25th at 2pm ET

Home for the Holidays (2005 film): A loving aunt struggles to adopt her young relatives after their parents die in an accident. Starring Sean Young.





Related Articles View More TV Stories