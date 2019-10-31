Ovation Announces Documentary Special THE ACTORS STUDIO MASTERING THE ART FORM

Ovation TV, America's only arts network, has announced a half-hour documentary special about the history of The Actors Studio in support of the new season of Inside the Actors Studio. Featuring exclusive interviews with prominent members of The Actors Studio, The Actors Studio Mastering the Art Form will air on Ovation on Friday, November 8th at 12pm ET.

This Ovation original documentary special delves into the formation and seven-decade history of The Actors Studio, revealing how this one-of-a-kind institution keeps the membership of actors, directors and writers in top form and how this esteemed studio gave rise to The Actors Studio Drama School and the long-running hit series Inside the Actors Studio, now airing on Ovation.

The Actors Studio Mastering the Art Form features exclusive interviews with Oscar-winning actress Ellen Burstyn (Co-President, The Actors Studio); actor Stephen Lang (Avatar, The Actors Studio Board Member); Oscar-nominated actor Chazz Palminteri (The Actors Studio Member and a Playwright/Directors Unit Moderator); Pulitzer Prize winning writer Michael Cristofer (The Actors Studio Member); Broadway actress JoAnna Rhinehart ("My Fair Lady," The Actors Studio Member); actress Katherine Wallach (The Actors Studio Board Member); actor Justin Marcel McManus (The Actors Studio Member); actress Dena Tyler (The Actors Studio Member); Beau Gravitte (Artistic Director, The Actors Studio); Andreas Manolikakis (Chair, The Actors Studio Drama School); and Kate Billingsley (Acting Faculty, The Actors Studio Drama School).

"Both Ovation and The Actors Studio have similar missions celebrating and honoring the art and the craft of acting," stated Scott Woodward, EVP of Programming and Production, Ovation. "As America's only arts network, Ovation supports Art in all its forms. Because we are dedicated to maintaining the legacy of the storied Inside the Actors Studio, we are proud to produce and broadcast this documentary exploring the invaluable theatre workshop that is The Actors Studio."

The special will also be available on demand and on the Ovation NOW app.





Related Articles View More TV Stories