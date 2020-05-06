Original QUEER EYE Members to Face Off with the New Class on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

The highly anticipated season six premiere of "Celebrity Family Feud," where celebrity families compete to win cash for their charities, kicks off with the beloved OG QUEER EYE team, led by Carson Kressley, playing against the new class members from Netflix's hit show "Queer Eye," led by Bobby Berk, in a hilarious one-hour episode. The all-star episode airs Sunday, May 31 at 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu .

Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its sixth season, kicking off ABC's popular "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.

The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:

Queer Eye: OG; playing for The Trevor Project

Carson Kressley - VH-1's "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Ted Allen - host, Food Network's "Chopped" and "Chopped Junior"

Kyan Douglas - "Queer Eye" grooming expert

Thom Filicia - design expert

Jai Rodriguez - Disney+'s " Diary of a Future President"

VERSUS

Queer Eye: The New Class; playing for GLSEN

Bobby Berk - host, "Queer Eye"

Jonathan Van Ness - host, "Queer Eye"

Antoni Porowski - host, "Queer Eye"

Tan France - host, "Queer Eye"

Wesley Hamilton - season four hero

"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

Photo credit: ABC/Byron Cohen*





